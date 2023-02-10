Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at ATB Capital

Lightspeed Commerce (TSE:LSPD – Get Rating) had its price target cut by ATB Capital from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered Lightspeed Commerce from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$34.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Cormark lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Eight Capital lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from C$27.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.38.

TSE LSPD opened at C$23.07 on Monday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of C$17.27 and a 1-year high of C$42.89. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$21.15 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.40. The firm has a market cap of C$3.47 billion and a PE ratio of -8.72.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

