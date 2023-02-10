Lido DAO (LDO) Trading Up 23.7% This Week

Lido DAO (LDO) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Lido DAO has traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. Lido DAO has a market cap of $2.27 billion and $815.42 million worth of Lido DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido DAO token can now be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00012298 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lido DAO Token Profile

Lido DAO was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 842,076,854 tokens. Lido DAO’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lido DAO’s official website is lido.fi. The official message board for Lido DAO is blog.lido.fi. The Reddit community for Lido DAO is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Lido DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lido DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

