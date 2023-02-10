LICT (OTCMKTS:LICT) Shares Down 0.8%

LICT Co. (OTCMKTS:LICT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19,550.00 and last traded at $19,550.00. 10 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 94 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19,700.00.

LICT Stock Down 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $391 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20,049.46 and a 200-day moving average of $20,697.31.

LICT Company Profile

LICT Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of broadband, voice and video services. It offers non regulated services like broadband and voice services, hosted voice services, cellular backhaul and other data transport services, and subscription video and traditional regulated services like local network services and network access services.

