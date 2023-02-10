LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 713,453 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 449,863 shares.The stock last traded at $165.45 and had previously closed at $159.43.

LHC Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LHC Group by 362.5% during the second quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 827,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $128,922,000 after buying an additional 648,800 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 781.5% in the second quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 534,018 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $83,167,000 after acquiring an additional 473,440 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LHC Group by 455.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 410,595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,946,000 after acquiring an additional 336,717 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in LHC Group in the second quarter valued at about $51,394,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 4,683.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 261,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $44,063,000 after buying an additional 255,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

