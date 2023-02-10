Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Update

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Legacy Education Alliance Price Performance
Shares of Legacy Education Alliance stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,350. Legacy Education Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.
