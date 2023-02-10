Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI) Short Interest Update

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LEAI – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Legacy Education Alliance Price Performance

Shares of Legacy Education Alliance stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,350. Legacy Education Alliance has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.16.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company markets its products and services under the R Building Wealth with Legacy and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands.

