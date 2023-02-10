Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $153.62.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LEA. Cowen increased their target price on Lear from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Lear from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Lear from $143.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $138.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.04. Lear has a fifty-two week low of $114.67 and a fifty-two week high of $176.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.27. Lear had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Lear will post 11.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total transaction of $207,074.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total transaction of $783,657.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas A. Didonato sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.62, for a total value of $207,074.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,670 shares of company stock valued at $4,905,590 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Lear by 39.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,392 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 23,775 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lear by 10.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 175,881 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,142,000 after purchasing an additional 17,118 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Lear by 9.5% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,606 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Lear by 11.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Further Reading

