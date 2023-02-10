Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 99.60% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantronix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Lantronix Stock Down 0.4 %

Lantronix stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. Lantronix has a fifty-two week low of $3.79 and a fifty-two week high of $8.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.40 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.25.

Insider Activity at Lantronix

Lantronix ( NASDAQ:LTRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Lantronix had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Lantronix news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Lantronix news, Director Hoshi Printer sold 75,000 shares of Lantronix stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total value of $372,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 131,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,742.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 336,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its stake in Lantronix by 25.0% in the second quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantronix by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 756,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,532 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Lantronix during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 525,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc engages in the provision of software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for Edge Computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and Remote Environment Management (REM). Its products and solutions include IoT, REM and Other. The company was founded by Bernhard Bruscha in June 1989 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

