Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van Sells 219 Shares of Stock

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 219 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.01, for a total value of $53,219.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,297,916.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.0 %

LH stock opened at $243.40 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $200.32 and a fifty-two week high of $290.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $242.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LH shares. StockNews.com lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $296.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $308.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup lowered Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

