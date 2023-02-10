Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF) Shares Down 7.4%

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 7.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.80 and last traded at $7.80. 252,735 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 175,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on KUASF. Barclays cut their price objective on Kuaishou Technology from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on Kuaishou Technology from 70.00 to 80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.84 and a 200 day moving average of $8.09.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; AcFun, a video sharing website; and Kuaikandian, an information content aggregator.

