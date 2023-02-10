KT (NYSE:KT) Downgraded to Neutral at Nomura

KT (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of KT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of KT stock opened at $13.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. KT has a 52-week low of $11.56 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78.

KT ( NYSE:KT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KT had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that KT will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of KT by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 607,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,203,000 after acquiring an additional 56,120 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KT in the fourth quarter worth $303,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of KT by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of KT by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of KT by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

KT Corp. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through the Customer and Marketing businesses. Its services include wire and wireless phones, internet, and other communication. The company was founded on December 20, 1981 and is headquartered in Seongnam-si, South Korea.

