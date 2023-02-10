K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $21.04

Shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:SDF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €21.04 ($22.62) and traded as high as €21.49 ($23.11). K+S Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €21.42 ($23.03), with a volume of 599,341 shares traded.
K+S Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of €20.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of €21.05.
About K+S Aktiengesellschaft
K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a supplier of mineral products for the agricultural, industrial, consumer, and community segments worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, and Industry+ segments. The Agriculture segment offers potassium chloride for important crops, such as cereals, corn, rice, and soybeans; and fertilizer specialties that are used for crops for magnesium and sulfur, including rapeseed or potatoes, as well as for chloride-sensitive crops consisting of citrus fruits, grapes, or vegetables.
