Kristy Friedrichs Sells 873 Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kristy Friedrichs also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 18th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 2,764 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $154,093.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Kristy Friedrichs sold 3,653 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.05, for a total value of $212,056.65.

New Relic Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of New Relic stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 592,730. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.66 and a 12-month high of $80.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.17. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 49.33% and a negative net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $226.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.60 million. Research analysts predict that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on New Relic from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on New Relic from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their target price on New Relic to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on New Relic from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on New Relic from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.57.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in New Relic by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 105,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in New Relic by 289.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 260,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,712,000 after purchasing an additional 193,655 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Relic by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in New Relic by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 23,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

