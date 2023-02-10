Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 764 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 764 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Nutrien by 148.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,223 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 30.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 75.0% in the second quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 9,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Nutrien by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 667,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,167,000 after purchasing an additional 191,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on NTR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays reduced their price target on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Nutrien from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.78.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Nutrien Profile

NYSE NTR opened at $78.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.28. The company has a market cap of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.90. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25.

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.