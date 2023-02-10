Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,896 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,510 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $950,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,960 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,531,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $625,965,000 after acquiring an additional 776,419 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 48.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,879,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $433,603,000 after acquiring an additional 612,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,051,106 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $259,497,000 after purchasing an additional 534,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.8 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Guggenheim cut their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

MCD opened at $260.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $268.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.02. The company has a market capitalization of $190.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

