Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Bank OZK worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Bank OZK by 74.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bank OZK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 62,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 78,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 19,621 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Bank OZK by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 328,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 44,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,262 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Stephens boosted their target price on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank OZK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.56.

Bank OZK Price Performance

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $46.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.33. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $49.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 29.96%.

About Bank OZK

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.