Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 160,290 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,812,549 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,405,114,000 after purchasing an additional 463,356 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,527,273 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,028,000 after purchasing an additional 25,317 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,775,661 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,471,000 after purchasing an additional 123,177 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,980,313 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $84,939,000 after buying an additional 297,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Juniper Networks by 477.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,736,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,983,000 after buying an additional 2,262,674 shares during the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNPR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.94.

In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $135,009.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,086 shares of company stock worth $1,750,164. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.18 and a 1-year high of $38.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.84.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

