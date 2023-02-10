Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $5,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7,777.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 212.1% during the second quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Up 0.6 %

BAM stock opened at $34.93 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $26.76 and a 52-week high of $36.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BAM. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.11.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

See Also

