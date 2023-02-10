Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $4.01 Million Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 42.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,678 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,407 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAL. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 259.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 166,407 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 120,122 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 70.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 128,001 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 52,933 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Halliburton by 81.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,347 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,384 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Halliburton from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Halliburton from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $43.90 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.67.

Halliburton Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of HAL opened at $37.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is a boost from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,691 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 9,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $339,976.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 234,691 shares in the company, valued at $8,859,585.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Carre sold 6,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $244,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,488,412.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,153 shares of company stock worth $2,092,775. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Halliburton

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.