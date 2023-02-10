Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $4,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Argyle Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.0% in the third quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TotalEnergies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Price Performance

NYSE:TTE opened at $61.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $160.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $65.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.95.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.529 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.12) to €73.00 ($78.49) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of TotalEnergies from €54.90 ($59.03) to €60.00 ($64.52) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €65.00 ($69.89) in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.