Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 769 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $5,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the first quarter valued at about $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Linde by 36.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,682,000. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Linde alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Linde

Linde Trading Down 0.5 %

In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LIN opened at $332.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $262.47 and a 52 week high of $347.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $328.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $308.18. The company has a market cap of $163.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Linde plc will post 13.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.