Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 4,289 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after buying an additional 2,816,843 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,518,846 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $550,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741,490 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,512.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,714,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $244.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $202.81 on Friday. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.34 and its 200 day moving average is $212.54. The company has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Further Reading

