Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 673 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $6,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE TSN opened at $60.64 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.38 and a 12-month high of $99.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.29. The company has a market cap of $21.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

See Also

