Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,364,366 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 150,897 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $176,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,528 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,298,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 12,547 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at $898,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $808,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WMT. Cowen raised their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.30.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,647,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,253,708,336.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.48, for a total value of $37,370,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 277,227,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,439,912,139.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,605,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,181,332. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $385.21 billion, a PE ratio of 43.68, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

