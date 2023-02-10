Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 559,371 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 11,533 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Amgen were worth $126,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Amgen during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.
Amgen Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of AMGN traded up $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $241.90. 992,209 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,454,186. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $264.30 and a 200-day moving average of $257.01.
Amgen Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.08%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Argus reduced their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amgen from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.31.
About Amgen
Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.
