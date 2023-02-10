Korea Investment CORP Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,785,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,570 shares during the period. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Korea Investment CORP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $291,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in PepsiCo by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,875,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,812,570,000 after acquiring an additional 374,472 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,947,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,657,869,000 after acquiring an additional 902,261 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in PepsiCo by 10.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,235,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,254,000 after acquiring an additional 875,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its position in PepsiCo by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 4,139,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,918,000 after acquiring an additional 36,346 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $174.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,433,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,861,668. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $153.37 and a one year high of $186.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 51.13% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.76%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.