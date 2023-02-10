Korea Investment CORP Has $137.20 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,438,617 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 58,258 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $137,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 6.3% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.0% in the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its position in CVS Health by 2.9% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares in the company, valued at $59,815,568.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CVS Health stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $90.03. The stock had a trading volume of 2,688,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,391,722. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $84.60 and a 1 year high of $109.69.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $83.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.67.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

