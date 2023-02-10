Korea Investment CORP Buys 10,860 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,949 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $91,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,708,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,289,526,000 after buying an additional 37,015 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,933,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $871,314,000 after buying an additional 12,151 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,563,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $761,526,000 after buying an additional 126,619 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,683 shares in the company, valued at $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total value of $2,585,868.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,653,037 shares of company stock worth $110,612,294. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.5 %

GS stock traded up $1.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $369.75. The company had a trading volume of 851,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,753. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $356.24 and a 200 day moving average of $344.38. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $441.00 to $463.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $396.60.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

Featured Stories

