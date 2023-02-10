Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stock Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises about 0.8% of Korea Investment CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $272,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $2,933,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $1,554,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 7.4% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 791,318 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $236,865,000 after purchasing an additional 24,640 shares during the last quarter. 68.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Paula Santilli acquired 1,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $315.80 per share, for a total transaction of $499,911.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Santilli purchased 1,583 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $315.80 per share, with a total value of $499,911.40. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $499,911.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.29, for a total transaction of $622,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,222,747.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Home Depot Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Cowen increased their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their target price on Home Depot from $350.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Home Depot from $348.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $366.00 to $329.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $337.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.54.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $314.93. 820,985 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,135. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $357.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $321.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $38.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.96 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a negative return on equity of 3,656.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.81%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

