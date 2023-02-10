Korea Investment CORP Acquires 205,523 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,507,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205,523 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.30% of Sysco worth $106,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sysco by 166.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,065 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Sysco by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after buying an additional 6,711 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Sysco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Argus cut Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.64.

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $76.93. 499,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,671,693. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $70.61 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.77.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

