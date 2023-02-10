Konnect (KCT) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $13,563.36

Konnect (KCT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One Konnect token can now be purchased for $0.0571 or 0.00000262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Konnect has a market cap of $835.59 million and approximately $13,563.36 worth of Konnect was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Konnect has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $95.23 or 0.00436102 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000112 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,308.17 or 0.28888188 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.26 or 0.00440821 BTC.

Konnect Profile

Konnect’s genesis date was May 24th, 2022. Konnect’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Konnect is medium.com/@konnect_kct. Konnect’s official website is konnect.finance. Konnect’s official Twitter account is @konnect_kct and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Konnect

According to CryptoCompare, “Konnect is a blockchain-based membership platform bridging between reality and metaverse via real economy.KCT is a membership token that can be used within Konnect World. Users can receive benefits over other payment methods when paying with KCT. A separate stable coin exclusively for payment will be used in the future. Membership can be obtained through KCT staking.”

