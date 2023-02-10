KKR & Co. Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.59 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the asset manager will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.70. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for KKR & Co. Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $3.53 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.50 target price on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.83.

NYSE KKR opened at $57.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.50. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $68.82. The company has a market cap of $49.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.43, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

In related news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KKR. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at about $650,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $79,368,000 after buying an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $699,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

