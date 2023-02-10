KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $68.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KKR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.83.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $57.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.77 and a 12-month high of $68.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.69 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.57.

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a negative net margin of 14.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The company’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 17.0% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 26,456,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,224,674,000 after buying an additional 3,851,214 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,770,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,667,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309,267 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth about $135,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,385 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 162.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,398,055 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.85% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

