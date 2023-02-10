Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($49.46) target price on Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on KGX. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($46.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($43.01) target price on Kion Group in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.01) price objective on Kion Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($47.31) target price on shares of Kion Group in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Kion Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of KGX stock opened at €38.43 ($41.32) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €32.10 and a 200-day moving average of €31.05. Kion Group has a one year low of €57.87 ($62.23) and a one year high of €81.82 ($87.98).

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.