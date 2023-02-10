Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Danske

Danske lowered shares of Kinnevik (OTCMKTS:KNKBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

KNKBF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Kinnevik from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. DNB Markets lowered shares of Kinnevik from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd.

Kinnevik Price Performance

Kinnevik stock opened at C$16.30 on Monday. Kinnevik has a 52-week low of C$11.55 and a 52-week high of C$25.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.82.

About Kinnevik

Kinnevik AB is a venture capital firm specializing in investments in growth capital. It prefers to invest in digital consumer business, education, communication, e-commerce and marketplaces, entertainment, healthcare, and financial services but may also invest in other areas. The firm invests worldwide, especially in Europe with a focus on the Nordics, Latin America, Asia, Australia, Africa, and North America.

