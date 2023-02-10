Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kingsway Financial Services from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Get Kingsway Financial Services alerts:

Kingsway Financial Services Trading Up 6.9 %

Shares of KFS stock opened at $9.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.23. Kingsway Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $9.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a return on equity of 71.79% and a net margin of 32.46%. The business had revenue of $26.03 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kingsway Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 15.8% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 93,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 400,998 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 79,836 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kingsway Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingsway Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.