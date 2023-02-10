Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) to Issue $0.23 Quarterly Dividend

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th.

Kimco Realty has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 9.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Kimco Realty has a payout ratio of 126.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Kimco Realty to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.9%.

Kimco Realty stock opened at $21.41 on Friday. Kimco Realty has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $21.28.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on KIM shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho lowered shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Kimco Realty by 10.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 5.0% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 22,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 91,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 3.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 56.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

