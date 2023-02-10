Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $10,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 7.6% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 2,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 94.8% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 58.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 344,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,546,000 after acquiring an additional 126,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $128.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.03. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $108.74 and a twelve month high of $144.53.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 82.52%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.