Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners trimmed its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,652,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 475,979 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $69,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty in the first quarter valued at $589,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,143,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,233,652,000 after purchasing an additional 75,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 40.9% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 85,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,536,000 after buying an additional 24,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 178,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,608,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $60.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Kilroy Realty to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.07.

NYSE KRC opened at $39.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.81. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $79.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

