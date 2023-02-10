Kellogg (NYSE:K) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09, RTT News reports. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kellogg updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.21-$4.29 EPS.

NYSE:K traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $67.94. The stock had a trading volume of 224,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,010. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.04. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.42.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $28,223,000. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 51,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellogg currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.11.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

