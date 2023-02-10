KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,121,316 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in KE were worth $81,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of KE by 160.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 7,713 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in KE by 84.0% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 217,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 99,385 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in KE by 132.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 176,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 100,529 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in KE by 2.0% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,821,000 after purchasing an additional 33,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd acquired a new position in KE in the second quarter worth about $18,213,000. 40.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BEKE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on KE from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on KE in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.51.

KE Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE BEKE opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.67. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $22.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of -1.14.

KE (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KE Holdings Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

KE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

