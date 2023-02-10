Karyn Lamont Acquires 10,000 Shares of Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC) Stock

Ediston Property Investment Company plc (LON:EPIC – Get Rating) insider Karyn Lamont acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 65 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($7,813.44).

Ediston Property Investment Stock Performance

Shares of LON EPIC traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 64.60 ($0.78). The stock had a trading volume of 170,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,582. The firm has a market cap of £136.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 380.59. The company has a current ratio of 22.33, a quick ratio of 22.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.36. Ediston Property Investment Company plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 58.60 ($0.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 85 ($1.02). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 62.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 67.12.

Ediston Property Investment Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a GBX 0.42 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.64%. Ediston Property Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.41%.

About Ediston Property Investment

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

