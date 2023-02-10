JUST Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24.00 Million (JST)

JUST (JST) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One JUST token can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. JUST has a total market capitalization of $239.94 million and approximately $24.00 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.

About JUST

JUST was first traded on May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.

JUST Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UST is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem built for the TRON blockchain. It is an entire suite of products that are mostly centered around a decentralized stablecoin lending platform known as JustStable.The platform launched in August 2020 following an initial exchange offering (IEO) on the Poloniex LaunchBase platform earlier that same year, but the native governance token of the platform (JST) has been circulating since May 2020.It is a two-token ecosystem built around the USDJ and JUST (JST) tokens. USDJ is a multi-collateral stablecoin that has its value pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD), whereas JST has a variety of functions on the platform — paying interest, helping maintain the platform and participating in its governance, helping to set parameters like interest rates (stability fees) and the minimum collateralization ratio.To obtain USDJ on JUST, traders need to deposit collateral in the form of supported collateral tokens — including TRON (TRX), which are exchanged to PTRX tokens and locked as collateral forming a collateralized debt position (CDP). Depending on the amount of collateral deposited, users can then mint and withdraw USDJ, which must later be repaid to retrieve the initial collateral.The platform is designed to provide a fair and borderless hub of DeFi products, that any TRON user can access.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

