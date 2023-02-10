Just Group (LON:JUST) Rating Reiterated by Numis Securities

Numis Securities reissued their buy rating on shares of Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 170 ($2.04) target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 124 ($1.49) target price on shares of Just Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Just Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 80 ($0.96) to GBX 95 ($1.14) in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Just Group from GBX 105 ($1.26) to GBX 90 ($1.08) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Group currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 126.80 ($1.52).

Get Just Group alerts:

Just Group Stock Up 4.8 %

Just Group stock opened at GBX 86.75 ($1.04) on Monday. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 53.20 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 98.85 ($1.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 80.69 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 72.66. The company has a market capitalization of £900.95 million and a PE ratio of -25.51.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Just Group

In related news, insider David Richardson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.89), for a total transaction of £1,057.46 ($1,271.14).

(Get Rating)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.