Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Trims Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,052 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.07% of General Dynamics worth $38,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 134.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $3.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $231.79. 209,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,294. The stock has a market cap of $63.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.37. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $241.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.37.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

