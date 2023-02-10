Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Takes $31.34 Million Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 836,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,339,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.08% of Exelon as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXC. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 17.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 17,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 137,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.0% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 40,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exelon during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Exelon to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.45.

Exelon Stock Up 1.0 %

Exelon Profile

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,039,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,725,803. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.19 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.93.

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.