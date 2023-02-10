Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Sells 272,000 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 27.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 272,000 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren accounts for approximately 0.9% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 1.00% of Ralph Lauren worth $59,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 488 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren during the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $97.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.31.

Ralph Lauren Price Performance

Shares of RL traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.55. 381,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,014,033. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.08. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $82.23 and a 1 year high of $135.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ralph Lauren news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,499,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 36.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed products. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

