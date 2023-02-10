Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,012 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.17% of Avantor worth $22,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Avantor by 135.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,956,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,155,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727,841 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC purchased a new position in Avantor in the third quarter worth about $955,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Avantor by 20.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,834 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantor by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 33,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,576,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $284,155.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 11,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $284,155.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,565,768.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Stubblefield purchased 15,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.95 per share, for a total transaction of $314,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 429,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,998,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AVTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Avantor in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Avantor from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Avantor from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

Shares of NYSE AVTR traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.94. The stock had a trading volume of 2,330,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,233,882. The company has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.91 and a 1 year high of $37.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Avantor had a return on equity of 23.02% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avantor, Inc is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

