Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Raises Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 330,438 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,038 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.5% of Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $93,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Mastercard by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 135,993 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,905 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 174,257 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,548,000 after purchasing an additional 13,004 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its stake in Mastercard by 747.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,073 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 34,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 258,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.69, for a total value of $95,942,356.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,598,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,661,503,111.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 474,754 shares of company stock valued at $176,708,693. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MA traded down $5.30 on Friday, reaching $365.12. 672,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,979,666. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $361.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $351.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $276.87 and a 12 month high of $390.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 44.65%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 22.31%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Stories

