Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 116,126 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300,667 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,126 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $33,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,658,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,542,866,000 after buying an additional 606,657 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,678,000 after acquiring an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $54,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,981,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,043,000 after buying an additional 111,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,143,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,835,000 after acquiring an additional 308,379 shares during the period. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.51 on Friday, reaching $128.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,337. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $108.74 and a 52-week high of $144.53. The company has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 264.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.52%.

KMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.80.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

