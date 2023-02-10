Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,463,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279,711 shares during the quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $25,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HL. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 104.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,932 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in Hecla Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hecla Mining stock remained flat at $5.68 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,550,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,424,414. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Hecla Mining has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.91.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.49 million. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.96%.

HL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Hecla Mining from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.92.

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, and Nevada Operations.

